Longtime Bergen County Player Wins $128G

Rachelle Bialek has been picking the same numbers since she began playing the New Jersey Lottery's Jersey Cash 5 game years ago.

She was shocked and excited to discover late September 2018 that for the first time, those numbers had won her $128,946, splitting the $257,892 with one other player.

Bialek -- who purchased the ticket from Metro Wine & Liquors in East Rutherford -- immediately told her kids the great news. She plans on putting her winnings toward home repairs and possibly a cruise with her son.

The rest will be invested, she said.

