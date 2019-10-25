Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Lodi Couple Transforms Backyard Greenhouse Into Miniature Haunted House

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Renatta (left) and Germaine Owens transformed their backyard Lodi greenhouse into a miniature haunted house using PVC piping and tons of decoration.
Renatta (left) and Germaine Owens transformed their backyard Lodi greenhouse into a miniature haunted house using PVC piping and tons of decoration. Photo Credit: Germaine Owens

Germaine and Renatta Owens had one thing in mind when they moved out of New York City into the suburbs: Halloween.

The Lodi couple settled in Lodi last year -- ten years after getting married -- and almost immediately started planning for Halloween.

"We love Halloween," Germaine told Daily Voice. "We just really, really love it."

The Owens' 2018 display was a trial run, in a way. But the couple says this year, they're going all out.

Welcome to Willow's Nest.

"This year we were like, 'Let's do it a little differently,'" Germaine said.

"Ranetta is the brains behind the decorating and putting everything in place. I'm obsessed with looking for ideas on Instagram and for people with haunted backyards."

The pair uses PVC piping to section their backyard greenhouse into a haunted house -- each room a different theme.

And so it begins... The Owens got a jump on the project in August.

They started putting the frame together in August but weren't sure what direction it was going to take.

With a little help from YouTube for inspiration, the Owens finally had something original: A real haunted house.

They're calling it "Willow's Nest."

"We have a clown room, a black and white room, a chop shop," Germaine said. "When you walk in you're like, 'Is this really a greenhouse?"

"Ours is a little smaller, but I think it's awesome. We put work in."

Each room has a different theme.

Don't scream.

"We really, really love Halloween."

The Owens hope all of the local kids will stop by their Spring Street home (look for the "Haunted House" sign outside).

The Owens' costume last year on Halloween.

Look for the "Willow's Nest" sign on the Owens' Spring Street house.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.