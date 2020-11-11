Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Baby Killing: Paterson Man Charged With Murder, Mother Charged With Endangerment
Lifestyle Content Partnership

Listen To How An Author's Fight For Family Redefined Him In New Podcast

Vira Mamchur Schwartz
Email me Read More Stories
Content Partner: Table For Five
According to bCAUSE, Yang hopes "his story and its unique perspective might give others the agency they need in their lives to face the unthinkable and know that authentic success and happiness is possible, if yet still unrecognizable."
According to bCAUSE, Yang hopes "his story and its unique perspective might give others the agency they need in their lives to face the unthinkable and know that authentic success and happiness is possible, if yet still unrecognizable." Photo Credit: Sandro Art Photography

Ted Yang’s Table for Five, A Father's Story of Life, Love and Loss is first and foremost a memoir of a father’s fight for his family—for their health, happiness and very existence. But it’s also how the experience of premature triplets, loss, and near-constant stress of life-or-death situations changed him both personally as well professionally.

Yang shares his evolution from high-powered finance guy to all-in father and entrepreneur with Nicole Licata Grant, co-host of the b CAUSE with Erin and Nicole podcast, in an episode called “You Have To Ask Yourself How Far You Are Willing To Go with Ted Yang,” which is available now at Apple Podcasts. With b CAUSE, Grant and co-host Erin Hatzikostas offer unique, inspirational solutions to those rising in their careers that want to retain their authenticity and not sell their souls for success.

Yang is a perfect fit.

A podcast that's there to "help you have a big career, without compromising who you are."

bCAUSE with Erin & Nicole/Apple Podcasts

He and Grant know each other from Connecticut “philanthropy” circles — but don’t use that word around Yang. He’d rather talk about “entrepreneurship for good” as well as his family’s story and how he hopes the personally cathartic experience of sharing it can help other parents, fathers especially.

Yang is a “fixer”: tell him a problem, he’ll find the solution. But there was nothing he could do to keep Raymond alive, Sofia breathing through her mouth and nose or Daniel’s diagnosis of autism at bay.

"Being entirely powerless like that, is a somewhat unique experience,” Yang shared with Grant. "You're living within a blueprint that someone else has laid out for you."

The memoir is available for pre-order now at Amazon.

Table For Five

Table for Five comes out on Nov. 17, World Prematurity Day.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.