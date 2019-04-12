Like Vegan Food? Union Eatery Named Best In State

A travel website has deemed Killer Vegan, in Union, New Jersey's best "vegan-friendly" restaurant.

Big 7 Travel rated restaurants in all 50 states based on their "dedication to plant-based food and sustainable and seasonal menus". Restaurants were judged using a combination of reader surveys and a panel of experts.

Killer Vegan boasts an all-vegan menu with an emphasis on Latin, Italian and American comfort food. Regular menu offerings include a meatball sub, barbeque tempeh sandwich and a "mac and cheese for all" that's gluten-free, soy-free and nut-free.

Killer Vegan, 996 Stuyvesant Ave., between Union Theater and Morris Avenue. Click here for the hours of operation, full menu and other information.

