Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah Pedestrian With Cane Trying To Cross Busy Route 17 Clipped By Pickup Truck
Lifestyle

Lenny Dykstra Now Says He Won't Fight 'Bagel Boss' In A.C.: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Lenny Dykstra, pictured near a Dumpster he rummaged through after losing his dentures while dining at a Jersey Mike's in Linden earlier this year.
Lenny Dykstra, pictured near a Dumpster he rummaged through after losing his dentures while dining at a Jersey Mike's in Linden earlier this year. Photo Credit: Lenny Dykstra Facebook/Google Maps

A novelty boxing match between an Internet-famous celebrity and Lenny Dykstra, the former slugger for the New York Mets, has been called off, The New York Post reported.

Dykstra, a former Linden resident who said several weeks ago that he is moving to Livingston, pulled out of the fight scheduled to be held in Atlantic City to concentrate on a lawsuit he filed against his former attorneys.

The 56-year-old was planning to go toe-to-toe with Chris Morgan , dubbed the Bagel Boss Guy after the Long Island man's rant at a bagel shop went viral over the summer.

But in a twist befitting the troubled slugger's post-Mets career, organizers of the Sept. 28 bout say he has already been paid for the fight and has been living in a hotel for a number of weeks at the promoters' expense.

In late August, Dykstra, who has served time in prison for fraud and auto theft, moved out of Linden following numerous quality-of-life complaints from neighbors who say he was operating an illegal boarding house.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.