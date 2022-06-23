Kim Kardashian Snaps Selfies At NJ Mall

Kim Kardashian was spotted snapping selfies this week at one of New Jersey's largest malls.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star had her children with her and was seen riding the Reptar-Go-Round carousel at the American Dream Mall, as first reported by Hoboken Girl.

Kim K is the second celeb to be spotted at the mall this week, as Cardi B and Offset were also seen splashing around the DreamWorks Water Park.

Kim was likely on the East Coast due to her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

