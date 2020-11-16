Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: Fire Ravages Ridgefield Home
Lifestyle

Kellyanne Conway's Teen NJ Daughter Teases 'American Idol' Audition

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Claudia Conway teased her "American Idol" audition Sunday on TikTok.
Claudia Conway teased her "American Idol" audition Sunday on TikTok. Photo Credit: ClaudiaMConway TikTok

Will Kellyanne Conway's teen New Jersey daughter be the next American Idol?

Alpine native Claudia Conway, 16, posted a TikTok video of herself in the show's confessional studio with a film crew Sunday, hinting that she'll be competing on the upcoming season, set to premier Feb. 14 on ABC.

Judges will be Lion Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan, with longtime host Ryan Seacrest.

The teen, whose mom served as the counselor to President Trump's, sent shockwaves through the internet in June, when she took TikTok to share her anti-Trump views.

“Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions and not be influenced by your parents at all -- simply by educating yourself!” she said.

Claudia later broke the news of the president's COVID-19 diagnosis -- then her own. 

Kellyanne and George Conway were the center of media attention early this year, when it came to light they were clashing over Mr. Conway's jabs at the president. Trump clapped back calling Mr. Conway "a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell."

Claudia has been an outstanding advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement on TikTok as well.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.