Just Salad Opens In Hoboken

Eager to get a head start on your New Year’s resolution of eating better? Just Salad is now open in Hoboken.

Located at 114 Washington St., Just Salad is known for its chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, and smoothies.

The Hoboken store, the brand’s second corporate-owned location in New Jersey and fourth in the state overall, is celebrating its grand opening all week long with two different promotions.

First, customers can get a meal for just $5 when they order in-store on Wednesday, Nov. 30 through Saturday, Dec. 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

But that’s not all — any customer who uses one of Just Salad’s signature reusable bowls will also receive a $5 meal when purchasing in-store on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The bowls can be purchased for just $1 and come with a free salad topping with every reuse.

Just Salad, 114 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

