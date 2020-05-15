Just In Time: Pop-Up Drive-In Movies Come To New Jersey

Weren't you just saying that drive-in movies would be a good idea for a coronavirus-age outing? Once socially extinct -- and now aptly socially distant -- the drive-in movie is returning to the state that spawned it more than 85 years ago.

The Boxcar company, which has succeeded with a parking app and socially distant grocery shopping, will begin rolling feature films at pop-up drive-ins in Madison (Morris County) on May 29 and in Franklin Lakes (Bergen County) on June 6.

“The Princess Bride” is sold out in Madison. The Franklin Lakes feature has yet to be announced.

Boxcar founder and CEO Joseph Colangelo told nj.com that an employee came up with the idea “after reading about the explosive growth of drive-ins in South Korea.

“I’ve been to a few drive-in movies as a kid and the thought of recapturing that nostalgia is incredibly attractive,” he reportedly said.

The screen is inflated in a parking lot. Audio is carried via FM radio.

Local restaurants will deliver to the vehicles – no heatlamp hot dogs, which became a staple of the New Jersey drive-in after the first one opened in Camden in 1933.

Admission is $25 per carload via the same app that it uses to find and lease commuter parking.

The Franklin Lakes film will be screened in the Parsons Pond Road commuter lot on June 6 (rain date: June 7). Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the film is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m.

The same times apply at the Madison Community Pool at 105 Rosedale Avenue on May 29.

More locations and dates are coming, Colangelo said.

TICKETS/INFO: https://www.boxcarapp.com/movies

