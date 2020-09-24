Join Sam's Club Without The Membership Fee Thanks To This Special Offer

It seems as though within every group of friends there’s someone who has a coveted Sam’s Club membership. Envied by the entire group, this lucky shopper has access to unparalleled discounts on everything from kitchen supplies and patio furniture to the latest tech gadgets and cases of food, and you doubtlessly have asked to accompany them on a shopping trip at least once.

But you no longer need to live in a state of constant buyer's envy while persistently harassing your card-carrying friend, thanks to this Sam's Club Membership + $45 eGiftcards deal that cancels out the cost of an annual membership.

With this membership card in hand you’ll be able to save big on a seemingly endless number of premium-quality products that make life far more enjoyable, and now it's even easy to find what you’re looking for online before you head to the store.

Here’s how the deal works: When you sign up as a member, you pay the $45 membership fee. You’ll then receive a $25 electronic gift card, via the email address you used to sign up, within ten days; a second $20 e-gift card will be delivered roughly three weeks after you make your first purchase of $20 or more at SamsClub.com.

Enjoy the savings and benefits of a Sam’s Club membership while eliminating your first year member fee. This Sam's Club Membership + $45 eGiftcards deal is available for a limited time only.

Prices are subject to change.