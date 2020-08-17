Jersey Shore Diner Crowned Best Waffle Spot In New Jersey

An Atlantic County diner makes some of the best waffles in America, according to a new list released by Yelp.

In honor of National Waffle Day Aug. 24., the website crowned JJ's Diner in Pleasantville the best waffle spot in all of New Jersey.

Yelper Lor W. encourages customers to put down the menu and ask for chicken and waffles.

"There is no point in searching for anything better," she said. "Juicy fried chicken, light and fluffy Belgian waffle, topped with a maple gravy. Not syrup, but GRAVY. Hot damn!"

Other Yelpers agreed: Best chicken and waffles around.

Yelp identified restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning “waffle,” then ranked them based on the total volume of ratings and reviews between January 2019 and July 2020.

"Whether it’s sweet or savory, smothered in gravy or syrup," said Yelp, "we’re taking a moment to celebrate this fluffy, versatile treat."

