Jersey City Jeopardy! Champ Elise Nussbaum Still On Winning Streak

A Jeopardy! contestant from Jersey City is still the game show's reigning champ, adding another $24,800 to her winnings in an episode that aired Friday.

Elise Nussbaum, a graduate of Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School who now works in finance, started her winning streak Wednesday night, unseating an existing champion and defeating another challenger. As of Friday, her total winnings are $79,600.

Jeopardy! is a quiz show in which contestants test their knowledge in subjects like literature and science and are famously required to give their responses in the form of a question. Each episode features three contestants and one winner, who continues to appear on subsequent episodes until she or he is defeated. The show instituted a tie-breaker rule a few years ago ensuring only one contestant will advance.

Ken Jennings holds the record for most Jeopardy! wins, notching 74 straight victories in 2004.

Jeopardy! airs on WABC 7 at 7 p.m. weeknights.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.