Jersey City Ice Cream Shop Brings SpongeBob's 'Krabby Patty' Sliders To Life

SpongeBob SquarePants may never reveal the secret recipe for his famous "Krabby Patty."
But a Jersey City ice cream shop has reinvented the famed slider seen on Nickelodeon as an ice cream sandwich, available through the end of December.
The Krabby Patty slider at Milk & Cream Cereal Bar is a cookies and cream chocolate-dipped puck with white-chocolate-shaped lettuce and strawberry jello slices.
It's all neatly packed between two vanilla cake buns, and has a pair of hidden "pickles" inside.
Other SpongeBob themed treats include a "Pineapple Under the Sea" milkshake or ice cream swirl, along with several flavors such as Mr. Krab's Mint Money Chip, Squidward's Salty & Brittle, and more.
This is the third Nickelodeon-themed line of treats being offered at Milk & Cream. Previously, the shop served up "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Blue's Clues" flavors.
The new SpongeBob theme, though, seems to be the favorite yet.
Milk & Cream Cereal Bar, 175 Newark Ave., Jersey City
