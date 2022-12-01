Iconic Guerriero Gelato Announces Expansion To Morristown

It’s official — the iconic and award-winning Guerriero Gelato is coming to Morristown.

The announcement came in a Thanksgiving post on the beloved brand’s Facebook page.

“This Thanksgiving we want to give thanks to YOU!” reads the post. “It’s because of you, we made it 21 years. From me taking over as owner, thru name changes, pandemic, inflation, recession, you have supported us, voted for us, and helped us get some of the biggest awards and honors there are.”

And it’s true — from the 1984 launch of the original Gelotti name in Paterson to the most recent rebranding in 2019, Mike and Breanna Guerriero have long been considered masters of the gelato craft.

The new shop, which will mark Guerriero’s fifth, is located at the former Kilwins at 64 South St. In fact, its logo can still be seen on the door.

“When we look at our wall with awards in different names, years, publications, the constant has been our products and YOU!” the post says.

The shop is expected to open early next year.

“We are giving some of the people who were here from day one the opportunity to open their own shops, and grow this family business and this family,” concludes the post. “Thank you all for your support over these years, we hope to see you at our grand opening early next year for some ice cream! Our treat!”

Meanwhile, the brand is offering a gift card giveaway via social media to promote the Morristown expansion:

Follow Guerriero Gelato on Facebook for the latest updates.

Guerriero Gelato, 64 South St., Morristown, NJ

