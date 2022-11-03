'I Wouldn't Wish This On My Worst Enemy': Penn State Pizzeria Trashed In Review By Portnoy

Wet and floppy.

Sounds more like a gym sock than an enjoyable meal, but it's how Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy described a slice of pizza he tried from College Pizza at State College.

While Portnoy is certainly known as a tough pizza critic, this slice didn't even come close during the One Bite review: 1. It didn't score much higher on the One Bite app: 1.8.

Students warned him before he bit in to the Locust Lane pizzeria's pie, "Don't expect much." Portnoy dug in anyway.

"Um, this pizza's trash," he said, guys around him laughing. "It's horrible."

The College Pizza website says it been open "for years" and that it has "the best pizza State College has to offer."

This pizza joint's menu features unique, Indian fusion dishes like Chicken Tikka, Panera, and Veggie Vindaloo pizzas.

Click here to watch the full One Bite review.

