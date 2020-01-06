Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Huge Number Of NJ Protests Peaceful, Powerful, Only Trenton, Atlantic City Get Riotous
Lifestyle

I Don’t Wanna Stay Home: Southside Johnny And Asbury Jukes Headline Monmouth Park Drive-In Show

Jerry DeMarco
Southside & the Jukes perform Bruce Springsteen's "Kitty's Back" with the Boss at the Stone Pony last July. Video Credit: Sammy Steinlight

This time it’s for real: Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes are set to headline one of New Jersey's first drive-in concerts, this one at Monmouth Park.

For those who got the fever for a show, up to four occupants per vehicle will be allowed at the " Drive-In " event at the Oceanport racetrack on Saturday, July 11. Max capacity: 1,000.

You can either listen via an FM signal or with your windows down.

And yes, cars will be social distanced:

  • Vehicles will be spaced approximately 9 feet apart, a distance at which windows can reopen;
  • Cars will park in a staggered fashion "to achieve spacing and best visibility";
  • Patrons must remain inside their vehicles;
  • Patrons may leave their vehicles only to use restrooms, and will be required to wear masks and maintain social distancing;
  • Portable, single-stall restrooms will be cleaned between patrons.

Tickets for “ Drive-In Live ,” staged by the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday on Ticketmaster.

The cost is $150 per vehicle ($250 / $225 for “gold circle”).

A portion of proceeds will benefit the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund, with the rest going to the Basie Center.

Gates open at 4 p.m. Showtime is at 6.

INFO: thebasie.org/drivein/

