Husband, Wife Bring NYC Food Truck To Union City With First-Ever Storefront

Chofi Birria food truck will soon embark on a new culinary adventure with the opening of a Union City brick and mortar taqueria.

Chofi Birria, which originated last year in New York City’s Smorgasburg food market, was launched by husband and wife Patrick Flammia and Kim Martin-Flammia.

The truck is known for its tender and savory tacos with birria , a spicy Mexican dish made of goat, mutton or beef.

How exactly did Chofi Birria come to fruition?

"Kim is Mexican American (from Puebla) and spent time on the west coast of Mexico where Birria is famed," said Patrick Flammia, who first heard of birria when he was managing restaurants in Los Angeles.

"She learned from friends there."

The two got to talking about how they could bring it to the east coast -- and the rest is history.

The eatery is named "Chofi" as an homage to their daughter Sofia's nickname.

The new Union City location is set to open at 1700 Summit Ave., on March 1.

Kim and Patrick have big plans for the store, including an expansion of the taqueria’s menu and the addition of hand-pressed tortillas.

"We’re excited to bring our take on Tijuana-style food to where we live, adding to an already diverse community," Patrick said.

For more information, follow Chofi Birria on Facebook and Instagram .

