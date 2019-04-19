Hulu Series Starring Rutherford Native Shines Light On Growing Up Muslim In New Jersey

A Bergen County native is bringing a new perspective to growing up Muslim in Hulu's latest show "RAMY."

Ramy Youssef is a first generation Egyptian-American from Rutherford. The stand-up comedian is the show's creator, executive producer and star, Ramy Hassan.

Youssef told Stephen Colbert "Ramy" is emotionally true to his childhood but with different events.

"I wanted to show someone struggling with faith in an honest way," he said.

The New York Times called the show a "soulful, funny leap of faith," in which Ramy selectively practices his faith while living at home with his conservative parents and sister while searching for his identity in the modern world.

Youssef's first HBO special will air June 29.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.