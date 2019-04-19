Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hook, Line And Stinger: Undercover Paterson Police Bust 52 Prostitutes, Johns
Lifestyle

Hulu Series Starring Rutherford Native Shines Light On Growing Up Muslim In New Jersey

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Ramy Hassan is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood.
Ramy Hassan is a first generation Egyptian-American who is on a spiritual journey in his politically-divided New Jersey neighborhood. Video Credit: Hulu

A Bergen County native is bringing a new perspective to growing up Muslim in Hulu's latest show "RAMY."

Ramy Youssef is a first generation Egyptian-American from Rutherford. The stand-up comedian is the show's creator, executive producer and star, Ramy Hassan.

Youssef told Stephen Colbert "Ramy" is emotionally true to his childhood but with different events.

"I wanted to show someone struggling with faith in an honest way," he said.

The New York Times called the show a "soulful, funny leap of faith," in which Ramy selectively practices his faith while living at home with his conservative parents and sister while searching for his identity in the modern world.

Youssef's first HBO special will air June 29.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.