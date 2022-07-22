'Hill Street Blues' Actor, NJ Father Of 13, Taurean Blacque Dies: Reports

The father of 13 children, including his 11 adoptive children, and "Hill Street Blues'" Emmy-nominated actor Taurean Blacque, died in Atlanta, Georgie on Thursday, July 21, Deadline reports citing his family.

The Newark, New Jersey native, had suffered from a brief illness, prior to his passing at age 82, his family told the outlet.

Blaque is most now for his role as the toothpick-toting, behatted Detective Neal Washington starting in 1981, and recurring on the several of seven seasons.

He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in 1982— the year "Hill Street Blues" swept the entire category.

Blacque is in fact a stage name, as he was born Herbert Middleton Jr., which he adopted when he joined the influential NY Negro Ensemble Company, where his theatrical performances laid the groundwork for him to land roles on Sanford and Son, What’s Happening, Good Times, The Bob Newhart Show and Taxi, according to Variety.

When "Hill Street Blues" ended he remained active, performing with the Atlanta Black Theater Company and North Carolina’s Black Theater Festival before returning to TV in the short-run series Generations and later Savannah, the outlet details.

He was also an advocate for adoption and was named the County of Los Angeles Adoption Services, and in 1989 was asked by President George H.W. Bush to become a national spokesperson for adoption, according to NPR.

In addition to raising his two biological sons, Blacque adopted 11 children, according to the outlet.

He is survived by 12 children (one of his sons predeceased him), 18 grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, the family told Deadline.

Information concerning funeral services was not immediately available.

