HBO Films In Englewood

Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The Liberty School in Englewood
The Liberty School in Englewood Photo Credit: Google Maps

A new HBO miniseries featuring is filming at an Englewood school.

A notice sent to residents said the show will be filming at the decommissioned Liberty School until 9 p.m. Monday.

The show -- "The Plot Against America" -- is based on Philip Roth's novel and stars John Turturro, Winona Ryder and Zoe Kazan.

Filming earlier this month began in Jersey City and Newark.

Photo by Darrell Williams

Filming in Englewood.

Parking during filming is prohibited on Tenafly Road between Liberty Road and West Palisade Avenue; Liberty Road between Central Avenue and Tenafly Road; and in the Liberty School parking lot.

Published in 2004, "The Plot Against America" is an alternative account of Franklin D. Roosevelt's defeat to Charles Lindbergh in the 1940 presidential election.

