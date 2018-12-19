Contact Us
HAVE YOU VOTED? North Jersey Families That Totally Nailed This Whole Christmas Thing

Cecilia Levine
Have you voted?! They're not your average Christmas cards -- they may be even better. These North Jersey families totally nailed this whole Christmas card thing. You have until Dec. 24 to vote for your favorite North Jersey family Christmas card. Winners announced Christmas morning.

Poll
Best 2018 North Jersey Christmas Card
Current Results

Best 2018 North Jersey Christmas Card

  • The Brickman family
    16%
  • The McFadden family
    15%
  • The DeGruccio family
    31%
  • The Biondo family
    31%
  • The Jardines family
    7%

