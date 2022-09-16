Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Inmate Convicted In Major Child Porn Ring At NJ Federal Prison Gets Mandatory 40-Year Sentence
Lifestyle

Grammy-Winning Rapper Spotted In PA 3X Ahead of Newark Tour Stop

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Roddy Ricch at Spice Kings Kitchen (top), his favorite dish (bottom right), and a live performance photo from Aug. 13, 2019.
Roddy Ricch at Spice Kings Kitchen (top), his favorite dish (bottom right), and a live performance photo from Aug. 13, 2019. Photo Credit: Instagram/Spice Kings Kitchen @spicekingskitchen (top, right); Wikipedia/Flow Television

While touring with multi-Grammy winner Post Malone, another Grammy award-winning rapper has been stopping by a central Pennsylvania restaurant to feed his spicey food needs. 

Spice Kings Kitchen in Lancaster recently shared that 23-year-old rising rap star, Roddy Ricch, has frequented the restaurant not once or twice, but three times in a row!

The "Ballin'" chart-topper's favorite dish has been "the fried shrimp and Chicken Hibachi xtra chicken with our Exclusive fresh squeezed Purp Lemonades," the Kitchen shared on its Instagram.

“The Box" rapper earned a Grammy for the song “Racks In The Middle” with Nipsey Hussle, in addition to nine other nominations between 2020 and 2022. 

He has also earned an American Music Award, two BET Hip Hop Awards, and two BET Awards.

Ricch has since left the area for the next leg of his tour. 

But don't worry you still might be able to see him again soon as he has tour dates in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, and Newark, NJ scheduled in the coming weeks

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.