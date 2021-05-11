Gourmet Seafood Restaurant Opening First NJ Location In Paramus

A gourmet seafood spot with more than two dozen restaurants nationwide will soon open its first New Jersey location in Paramus.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is coming to the Garden State Plaza in Spring 2022, its website says.

The chain is known for its fine dining atmosphere, wide variety of fresh seafood and USDA prime steaks.

The cuisine is described as a “salute to life on America’s Gulf Coast” and includes homestyle sides like steamed asparagus, scalloped potatoes, creamed spinach and more.

The restaurant is also renowned for its modern and expansive wine list.

Click here for more on Eddie V’s in Paramus.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd., Paramus, NJ 07652

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.