GoFundMe Launched For Jersey City Police Officer Who Lost Home To Fire

Valerie Carriere
Valerie Carriere Photo Credit: GoFundMe

The West District officers of the Jersey City Police Department have started a fundraiser to benefit a fellow officer and her large extended family whose home was destroyed in an early morning fire Friday.

Officer Valerie Carriere and her family of 13 were among dozens of people affected by the four-alarm fire on Wade Street. Two firefighters suffered smoke inhalation battling the blaze but no other injuries were reported.

"The members of the Jersey City Police Department are extremely fortunate that Officer Carriere andfamily escaped the fire safely, however, they are left homeless and lost of of their possessions to the devastating fire," organizers wrote.

To contribute, click here.

