Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: UNLOCKED: Lamborghini, BMW, Mercedes Stolen From Same Bergen Home, Arrest Made
Lifestyle

Gamer Who Talks Like Little Girl Stuns Judges On 'American Idol'

David Cifarelli
Email me Read More Stories
Normandy Normandy
Normandy Photo Credit: @normandyofficial
American Idol And Abc Own Rights To This Video Nbc And America's Got Talent own All Rights To This Video America's Got Talent
American Idol And Abc Own Rights To This Video Nbc And America's Got Talent own All Rights To This Video America's Got Talent Video Credit: TALENTKINGHD

Normandy may act like a little girl, but she's got a big voice.

The 29-year-old Baltimore resident is a self-described gamer whose dream is to become the next “American Idol.” 

Despite having a high-pitched speaking voice that resembles a child, Normandy has already made some big waves on the show with her small-sized stature.

“In the past people have definitely written me off because of the way I talk,” she said during her audition video. “I hope the judges take me seriously.”

Dawning a carrot purse and bunny shoes, Normandy wowed the judges with her rendition of “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner – enough to drive judge Katy Perry out of her seat and the room.

Watch the video for more.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.