Fundraiser Started On Behalf Of 26-Year-Old Nanny Killed In Maplewood

Au pairs in Maplewood and South Orange have launched a fundraiser for Karen L. Bermudez-Rodriguez, who was killed in Maplewood Saturday morning along with a member of the family she worked for.

"Karen will be remembered as a very loving person with a big heart. She was always very humble and kind, and always willing to help those in need. She enjoyed being an au pair and was grateful to have such a lovely host family. She especially cherished her time with her host family’s daughters and loved them very much. Karen had pursued the au pair program to advance her English skills and to travel, which she loved," organizers wrote on the Facebook page created for the fundraiser.

The money will be used to return the 26-year-old's remains back to her native Colombia and to help her family with other expenses.

Police were called to Walton Road and Jefferson Avenue Saturday morning on a report of a dispute. There they found Bermudez-Rodriguez, 26, in the street. She was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Also killed was David Kimowitz, 40, who owned a comedy club in New York. He was found inside a home and pronounced dead at the scene.

Joseph D. Porter, a 27-year-old from Elizabeth who had been romantically involved with Bermudez-Rodriguez, was arrested shortly after and charged with murder and other offenses.

