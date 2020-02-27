Former NY Giant David Tyree Opens NJ's First Clean Juice Shop In Morristown

Former New York Giant David Tyree will soon open up a juice shop in Morristown with his wife.

The Livingston native and former wide receiver and his wife, Leilah, will open a Clean Juice shop at 68 South St. in Morristown. The couple signed a franchise agreement with the company last August.

The shop, considered to be the first and only USDA-certified organic juice bar franchise, will be the first Clean Juice location in the Garden State, reports say.

The franchise serves smoothies, cold-pressed shots, wellness drinks, acai bowls and more.

“Leilah and I are excited to begin this adventure as Clean Juice franchisees and to bring healthy, organic foods to our local community,” said David when the partnership was announced in August.

“We believe that physical and spiritual health are essential to one’s quality of life, so we’re happy to partner with a brand that truly believes the same thing.”

Tyree, who played in the NFL for seven seasons, is known for his famous “Helmet Catch” during Super Bowl XLII — a catch that ultimately helped lead the team to victory against the previously undefeated New England Patriots.

The Morristown shop’s opening date has not yet been announced.

