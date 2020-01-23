Contact Us
Food Network Names South Orange Deli Among Best In America

Cecilia Levine
Town Hall Deli in South Orange was named best in the state by Food Network.
Town Hall Deli in South Orange was named best in the state by Food Network. Photo Credit: Town Hall Deli

Food Network is breaking down the best delis in every state.

In New Jersey, that's Town Hall Deli in South Orange.

The deli opened in 1927 and has since relocated twice, most recently in 2013 to its current location at 74 1st St.

Town Hall's claim to fame is that it's the birthplace of the Sloppy Joe. And no, Food Network clarifies, that's not the ground hamburger meat between two buns.

The Sloppy Joe Sandwich from Town Hall Deli.

Town Hall Deli

It's the New Jersey classic Sloppy Joe sandwich : Layers of two different meats, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and homemade Russian dressing on baked Pullman rye bread.

Click here for the full list from Food Network.

