FLAVORTOWN: Guy Fieri Opening Ghost Kitchens In Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey

Guy Fieri, celebrity chef and acclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown," is opening new Flavortown Kitchen Delivery Only Restaurants across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey, WPST reports.

Fieri's takeout/delivery-only restaurants, other known as “ghost kitchens," are expected to offer famed dishes like bourbon brown sugar BBQ wings, jalapeno pig poppers, and bacon mac n cheese burger, the official website says.

Here's a list of all Flavortown Kitchen locations in Pennsylvania:

Exton - Located on Main Street

Plymouth Meeting- Located on West Germantown Pike

Bensalem/Trevose - Located on Horizon Boulevard

Concordville/Glen Mills - Located on Byers Drive

Huntington Valley - Located on East County Line Road

North Wales - Located on Bethlehem Pike

Springfield - Located on Baltimore Pike

Waterfront/ West Homested - Located on West Bridge Street

Reading/Wyomissing - Located on Paper Mill Road

Pittsburgh - Located on Robinson Centre Drive

Pittsburgh - Located on Station Square Drive

Pittsburgh/Robinson - Located on Summit Park Drive

Pittsburgh/Galleria - Located on Washington Road

Here's a list of all Flavortown Kitchen locations in New Jersey:

Cherry Hill - Located on Haddonfield Road

Marlton - Located on Route 73

Sicklerville/Gloucester - Located on Cross Keys Road

Visit the official website for the full menu, state-wide locations, and more.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.