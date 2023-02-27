Five Best Kept Secrets Of Atlantic City That Only Locals Know

While most head to Atlantic City for the shores, casinos, and nightlife, there are several hidden gems that few know to unearth — save for the locals.

Here’s some tips from those in the know about some secrets to “Monopoly City:”

Some of the best restaurants are outside the casinos

Many will stick to the crap tables and enjoy the upstairs buffet, but Atlantic City is home to several acclaimed restaurants, including Tony’s Baltimore Grill for seafood, Capriccio for classic Italian fare, and Donato’s Famous Bake Shop for those with a sweet tooth craving dessert.

“The boardwalk is iconic for a reason”

A staple of New Jersey for more than 150 years - and the setting for an award-winning HBO show - Atlantic City’s Boardwalk stretches for miles, featuring gorgeous views, shops, and food options for visitors.

Shopping deals

Lose your shirt at the poker table? Don’t worry! You can take whatever cash is still in your pocket and frequent local boutiques and outdoor shopping options. Win big? Congratulations! There are also high-end designer stores, jewelers, and other options for shoppers of all varieties.

Family-friendly attractions

Atlantic City isn’t all slot machines and gambling. Families looking to spend their times out of the hotel will have no shortage of options, including an aquarium, kid-friendly beaches, the iconic Boardwalk Hall for concerts and shows, as well as the Steel Park amusement park.

Extreme sports time

Don’t want to spend time in the smoky casino or playing with kids? Unknown to many, Atlantic City also offers a variety of activities that will keep the adrenaline pumping of those looking to go extreme at various water parks, skate parks, off-road trails, sand dunes, or play other outdoor sports. There is also extreme rides at Breakwater Beach Water Park.

Keep your eyes open the next time you head to Atlantic City. There are many hidden gems to unearth.

