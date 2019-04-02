Contact Us
Breaking News: 90-Year-Old Driver Runs Over 80-Year-Old Washington Township Man's Leg Twice
Lifestyle

First ResPAWnders: Pal Park PD Lieutenant's Dalmatian Is Reminder Of Good In The World

Cecilia Levine
Palisades Police Lt. Jimmy Rotundo adopted Sarge when he was 7 months old. Now 6, the pup knows just how to cheer his dad up after work: Kisses and tail wags.
Palisades Police Lt. Jimmy Rotundo adopted Sarge when he was 7 months old. Now 6, the pup knows just how to cheer his dad up after work: Kisses and tail wags. Photo Credit: Special To Daily Voice

Meet Sarge: A 6-year-old Dalmatian, who was adopted by Palisades Park Police Lt. Jimmy Rotundo when he was just 7 weeks old.

Sarge's flight from Florida had to make an emergency landing on its way to Newark. Then, once the plane finally landed in New Jersey, Sarge was "misplaced" by flight crews, his owner said.

"They kept asking me 'What does he look like?'And I kept saying 'I don’t know I never met him! White with spots,'" said Rotundo, who served with the borough's volunteer fire department for 11 years.

Sarge's "dopiness" is what Rotundo said made him fall in love.

"He doesn't navigate stairs well, he falls off the bed and has to sleep under his blanket," the lieutenant said. "He pretends to be tough when the doorbell rings or there is a dog on the TV but he’ll really just lick your face off."

If you think Sarge looks familiar, your eyes are not deceiving you. He's been accompanying Rotundo to local events and holiday celebrations ever since he was a pup. He even has his own "Sergeant" badge.

All the kids crowd around him and he loves it," Rotundo said. "It was always funny seeing adults look sideways at a 'Fire Dog' with a police badge and name."

No matter what Rotundo faces on the job, his dog is always there to cheer him up at home with his licks and wagging tail.

"He’s the best boy because of his loving nature," the lieutenant said. "He is that reminder of some good in the world. The true meaning of man’s best friend... Even if he still likes to rip up paper towel roles when I’m not looking."

