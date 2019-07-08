First Of Many Painted Pianos Arrives In Paramus Gazebo

The first of several painted pianos has arrived in Paramus.

The piano inside of the gazebo at the library is painted by West Brook Middle School staff and students, and is part of the borough's first-ever "Pianos in the Park" initiative.

The initiative was brought by Mayor Rich LaBarbiera, the Paramus school district, recreation department and shade tree commission in an effort to encourage students to create public art, and for the general public to make music.

"Most pleased to see this 2019 goal come to fruition," the mayor said. "Another successful joint project between the borough, businesses that donated the pianos and students that did a great job painting.

"All involved are most excited to see the residents enjoy and make music."

More pianos -- all donated and painted by local students -- are slated to arrive later this month.

Stop by the library to try it out.

Mayor LaBarbiera gives the piano a test-run.

