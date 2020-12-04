Father-And-Son Restaurateurs Launch Fair Lawn Pizzeria In Former Pizza Hut Building

*Note: Forever Pizza has been permanently closed due to unforeseen circumstances.*

Father-and-son duo Charlie and Erik Inserra are bringing a whole new level of sophistication to the Fair Lawn pizza scene with the launch of their one-of-a-kind pie shop lodged in a former Pizza Hut building.

Forever Pizza, located at 27-09 Broadway, opened its doors last month, said Erik, the shop’s official owner.

Meanwhile, his father, Charlie, 47 -- aka the 'Fair Lawn Pizza Boss' -- is helping to manage the place after spending more than two decades buying and selling dozens of pizza shops and restaurants all over the area; most notably, Hawthorne’s Best Pizza on Diamond Bridge Avenue, which remains in operation.

While the Inserras have totally revamped the interior, the Hawthorne natives held on to one critical element of the former Pizza Hut: its high-powered oven.

“It’s very interesting because we’re actually using the same pizza oven,” Erik, 19, told Daily Voice. It’s mom-and-pop, but we’re using their pizza oven. It comes out pretty good.”

Rather than offering slices, Forever Pizza prides itself on its personal pan pies, which Erik says can be baked in nearly half the time with help from the oven’s higher temperatures.

“If someone wants a personal pan pizza, they can get it in six minutes,” he said. “Somebody should be able to walk in, say, ‘I want a plain pie,’ and get it within 10 minutes. That should be no problem.”

While gourmet pies are the stars of the show, Forever Pizza also offers subs, wings, pasta, salads and decadent desserts like cheesecake and cannoli.

The shop even boasts “crazy deals,” Erik said, which include everyday $8 pies and the weekly ‘Monday Madness’ — two pies for $12.99.

Fast-paced cooking combined with quality ingredients and unbeatable deals is Forever Pizza’s trifecta for success, Erik said.

“It’s really a different concept, but it’s really good food.”

