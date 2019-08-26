Ex-Met Lenny Dykstra Moves, Curses Out Linden Neighbors: Report

Lenny Dykstra, the former New York Mets star whose post-baseball career has taken a number of bizarre turns, is moving out of the Linden home which he had been accused of using as an unlicensed rooming house, NJ.com reported Monday.

“I made the house a great home. Those Stockton-ites can go f---- themselves,” Dykstra told the news site. “They complained they heard my chicks screaming during sex. Now they don’t have to hear it anymore.”

Dykstra, 56, who was part of the legendary Mets squad that won the World Series in 1986, sold the home on Stockton Circle for $439,000. He's moving to a Livingston home owned by a friend and asked that the address not be revealed.

Shortly after Dykstra bought the Linden home in 2017, neighbors began calling police to complain of fights, vandalism and other nuisances. He was issued thousands in fines for violations of local ordinances.

Dykstra's life since his Mets heyday has been marked by a series of setbacks, including bankruptcy, a fraud conviction and a stint in prison for grand theft auto.

He has also periodically made the news in recent years thanks to a succession of strange episodes, including the dispute with his Linden neighbors.

In June, he went Dumpster-diving to retrieve dentures he accidentally threw away, an incident he chronicled on Twitter.

Earlier this month, Dykstra signed a deal to fight "Bagel Guy" Chris Morgan -- a Long Island man who became Internet-famous thanks to an unhinged rant at a bagel shop -- in Atlantic City.

