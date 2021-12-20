Even If You've Been Good All Year The TSA Can Still Take Away Your Presents

It's that time of year when the world -- travels home without gifts?

Well those are not the lyrics but they could be if you are not careful with the gifts you thoughtfully picked.

It is possible that those presents could be damaged, unwrapped or confiscated by the Travel Security Administration, all of which is often avoidable.

The TSA recommends packing gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping them, because presents frequently need to be unwrapped.

That is because some popular gift items can trigger alarms, which means TSA agents will unwrap the item simply to look at it and/or attempt to resolve what triggered the alarms.

You also might want to just check those snow globes.

The popular holiday gift often contains more than 3.4 ounces of liquid so it needs to be checked like all liquid items of that size.

The advice the TSA offers is that if the globe is smaller than a tennis ball, it is less than 3.4 ounces and so it is permitted to be carried through a checkpoint.

But remember that a snow globe should be in a gift bag wrapped in paper and be ready to put it in a tray when you go through security.

If you don't want to leave your Santa sack at home following that advice but if you have additional questions about traveling with gifts you can search for answers on the TSA website or tweet to @AskTSA to ask about a specific item.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.