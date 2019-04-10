Contact Us
Englewood Health Opens New Doctors Office In Cliffside Park

Cecilia Levine
Englewood Health Physician Network opened new doctors offices in Cliffside Park.
Englewood Health Physician Network opened new doctors offices in Cliffside Park. Photo Credit: Contributed

Englewood Health has opened a new primary and specialty care doctors office in Cliffside Park.

Englewood Health Physician Network is located in a 6,000-square-foot facility at Towne Centre on Anderson Avenue.

The offices have 12 exam rooms along with entirely-new lab and imaging equipment, and physician consult offices.

Patients can access primary care for acute, chronic and routine medical care, school or occupational physicals, immunizations, and travel medicine, as well as onsite testing such as laboratory and imaging studies, EKGs, stress testing, and pulmonary function tests.

Cardiology, endocrinology, pulmonary medicine, and gastroenterology specialists are already in the building. Infectious disease, orthopedics and rheumatology specialists are coming soon.

"Our goal is to provide primary care and multispecialty care in the same place for the benefit of our patients,” physician and president of the Englewood Health Physician Network President Stephen Brunnquell said.

"Now when a physician sees a patient and their condition requires a referral to a specialist, the physician can make that immediate connection and maybe even an introduction. It's ultimately better for patient care."

