Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Accused Driver Freed In Tri-State Pickpocket Crew Theft From Teaneck Woman, 88, In New Milford
Lifestyle

End Of Chemo Marks New Beginning For Sussex County Couple

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jillian Allegretti of Andover and Max Allegretti of Montclair tied the knot last month -- cancer-free.
Jillian Allegretti of Andover and Max Allegretti of Montclair tied the knot last month -- cancer-free. Photo Credit: Jillian Allegretti

Jillian Hanson Allegretti had nearly given up on life when she says her now-husband, Max Allegretti, breathed life back into her.

It's a line the Andover native included in her wedding vows -- nearly two years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Through it all, Max, of Montlcair, was by her side.

Back then, they weren't engaged yet. All then 25-year-old Jillian had was a promise from Max he'd be there through it all.

And he was. during Jillian's last round of chemotherapy, Max asked her to be his wife (it went viral!).

The couple tied the knot last month -- cancer-free.

Click here for more from ABC News.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.