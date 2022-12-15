Emmy Nominee Rocks Frock Designed By One Of NJ's Youngest Designers

One of New Jersey's youngest fashion designers has added another accomplishment to her impressive resumé after designing a dress for the Emmy's.

And she's only 7 years old.

Brooke LauRen styled and dressed Emmy-nominated actress Tabitha Brown for the Children's and Family Emmy Award Ceremony over the weekend.

The tiny designer was able to showcase the vibrant look on the red carpet for the Dec. 10 and 11 event, making history as one of the youngest designers to have a look hit the award stage.

Brown was nominated for her YouTube show "Tab Time" for Outstanding Preschool Series as well as Outstanding Host.

"Tonight I floated on the red carpet of the Emmys and got more compliments than I could count on my dress", stated Brown in an Instagram post. "I proudly said a beautiful seven-year-old little girl named Brooke LauRen designed it".

Brooke LauRen has a retail location for her designs in the Menlo Park Mall.

