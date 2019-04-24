Education Fund Set For Sons Of Morris County Cardiologist, Sargis Khoobiar, 43

The community is rallying for the family of Dr. Sargis Khoobiar, a longtime Madison resident who died after an unexpected illness.

He died on Feb. 8, and was 43 years old.

More than $105,800 had been raised as of Wednesday on an education fund set for his three sons, Brian, Connor and Hunter Khoobiar.

"Serge was an inspiring, loving and kind man," said campaign founder Anne Heap, "and any donation is appreciated for his children to continue their higher education plans as Serge and [his wife] Kristen intended."

Born in Ridgewood, Khoobiar was raised in Kinnelon and graduated from the Delbarton School in Morristown, his obituary says . He earned his Bachelor of Science from Cornell University in 1997 and his Doctor of Medicine in 2001 from St. George’s University.

Khoobiar finished his medical residency at Morristown Medical Center, where he became chief resident in 2002. He completed his Cardiology Fellowship at Newark Beth Israel Hospital.

Khoobiar was a cardiologist at Essex Cardiology Group of Florham Park for more than a decade and worked as an attending physician at Saint Barnabas Hospital and the Atlantic Health System.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.