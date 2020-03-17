Dumont Teen Wants To Open Candy Store

A 15-year-old self-described "lollipop maven" from Dumont has launched a kickstarter campaign that she hopes will help her open a candy store.

Lilly Trentacosta first started Lillypops , her own lollipop and cotton candy company in 2017, with help from her father.

After several successful years in business, she is taking the next step and launched the campaign to help make her dreams of opening a brick-and-mortar store in Bergen County come to life. More than $300 had been raised as of Tuesday.

Lilly creates her gourmet treats in several different flavors — blue raspberry, cherry, cinnamon, cotton candy, peach and watermelon — as well as several seasonal varieties.

Lilly has launched a Kickstarter campaign to help make her dreams of opening a brick-and-mortar store in Bergen come to life. Joe Trentacosta

But Lillypops isn’t your ordinary candy shop — with each and every purchase, a donation is made to a local or national charity. Past charities include The Trevor Project , Children’s Tumor Foundation and the Santa Barbara Humane Society , to name a few.

“Thanks to all of our supporters and fans of our candy, we have been able to donate thousands of dollars to charity,” said Lilly.

Lilly Trentacosta has had a strong entrepreneurial spirit since she was just a child. Joe Trentacosta

“We realize that to make a more significant impact, we need to open our very own Lillypops Shop — a place where we can make our delicious gourmet lollipops and cotton candy, handle our newly created Lillypops Candy Club monthly subscription and interact with our customers every day, all in one place," she said.

With a $15,000 goal, anyone backing the campaign is eligible for various rewards like Lilllypops at the store’s opening, a membership to the Lillypops Candy Club monthly subscription, a Lillypop per week for a year and even a Lillypuffs Glow Cotton Candy Party.

“With the support we hope to get from our Kickstarter campaign, our dream of owning a shop and becoming a true member of our community will become a reality.”

The campaign had nearly $400 in pledges as of Tuesday morning, and the final day to back the project is Friday, May 8.

“Our goal is to give back as much as possible to organizations that do so much good in the world,” Lilly writes on the fundraiser page.

Follow Lillypops on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram for more updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.