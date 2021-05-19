Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Do You Recognize The NJ Diner In Grammy Winning Artist's New Music Video?

Cecilia Levine
Stop Making This Hurt by the Bleachers
A popular New Jersey diner served as the setting of the band Bleachers' latest music video.

"Stop Making This Hurt" was filmed during the winter at the Bendix Diner on Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights.

The band's lead singer Jack Antonoff is a five-time Grammy Award-winning artist who grew up in New Milford. He also is the guitarist and drummer for the band "Fun."

"Stop Making This Hurt" is part of the Bleachers' new album "Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night" out this summer.

