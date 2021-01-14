Daughter Getting National Attention For IDing Mom Who Attended Capitol Riot

A teen who outed her mother as a participant in the Capitol Hill riot is gaining national attention and raising money to go to college.

Helena Duke, age 18, of Central Massachusetts, has told the story of how she publicly outed her mom on Twitter via video clips of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol Building to numerous national and local outlets including “Good Morning America,” “Rolling Stone,” and “Buzzfeed.”

Duke said, as a self-proclaimed “liberal lesbian” who had been kicked out of her family a number of times over her beliefs, she felt compelled to speak out about the violence. It wasn’t an easy decision, however.

“If I did nothing, I felt I was as bad as them,” Duke told “Good Morning America.”

The tweet that gained so much attention was a video of Duke’s mother, Therese Duke, apparently harassing a black woman at the riot.

Helena Duke captioned the video with “hi mom remember the time you told me I shouldn’t go to BLM protests bc they could get violent … this you?”

Therese Duke has experienced fallout from the revelation. After receiving complaints, UMass Memorial Health Care in Worcester said that she was “no longer a part of our organization.”

Helena Duke started a GoFundMe on Jan. 11 seeking to raise $150,000 to pay for her college education. Duke said she wants to be a lawyer and spend time in the Peace Corps.

“I want to make the world a better place I just need some help,” she said on the campaign page.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, people had donated more than $40,000 to Duke.

