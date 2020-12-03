COVID-19: Lights Go Out On 8th Ave For Billy, Elton, And At The Beacon, Town Hall, The Apollo

The announcement Thursday that events at major New York City venues were being postponed or cancelled disappointed devotees of several big-name musicians, as well as regular attendees of some special venues.

What was to be Billy Joel’s 120th overall performance at MSG on March 19 was postponed, along with his subsequent April 10 gig.

Also bagged are two Elton John “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” Garden gigs April 6 and 7.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio announced Thursday that gatherings will be limited to no more than 500 people, shaking Broadway, the arenas, Carnegi Hall and other larger performance spaces.

It also affected mid-sized venues.

It means no appearances this month by Styx, Mandy Moore or Dionne Warwick at the nearly 3,000-seat Beacon Theater. Comedian Jerry Seinfeld tweeted Thursday that he was postponing this weekend’s scheduled shows at the Beacon.

The Town Hall, which holds nearly 1,500, was awaiting the return of Irish legends the Chieftains on St. Patrick’s Day.

They, too, will be bumped, as will singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff, who had two nights booked.

Christopher Cross’s 40th anniversary tour, scheduled to hit Town Hall April 9, will be affected. So, very ikely, will a Kenny Wayne Shepherd concert booked for two nights later.

Harlem’s legendary Apollo Theater, which is about the same size as Town Hall, has cancelled its famous Amateur Night, along with other theater-sponsored public programs through April 4.

New York City Center, which has 2,257 seats, cancelled Flamenco Festival 20/20 performances planned for March 27-29 and April 3-5, as well as some other events.

No announcement had yet been made early Thursday evening by Sony Hall, which is right at the 500-seat mark (1,000 standing).

The Bowery Ballroom, which can hold 575 mostly standees, continued with a Thursday night performance by Sudan Archives while offering refunds and asking those who did attend to “be in good health, wash their hands in the venue facilities, and safely and respectfully enjoy this amazing performance.”

Smaller venues – City Winery and Joe’s Pub, among them – said they were taking all necessary precautions.

At “The World’s Greatest Arena,” tickets for Billy Joel’s March 19 show will be valid on Sept. 26. Tickets for the April 10 show will be honored Oct. 11.

The Long Island legend began a monthly MSG residency six years ago – and is now still holding at 74 in a row.

