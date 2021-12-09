COVID-19: CDC Reveals Which Vaccine Is More Effective In Preventing Hospitalizations

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new study that found which of the three US-approved COVID-19 vaccines are most effective in preventing hospitalizations, ICU visits, or potential intubation.

A recently released study from the CDC determined that the Moderna vaccine was slightly more effective in preventing hospitalizations than the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

In total, approximately 32,000 patients that were treated in hospitals in nine US states were studied by the CDC over the summer and it was determined that the Moderna shot was most effective.

Collectively, the three vaccines proved 86 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations, with Moderna recipients showing 95 percent protection, while Pfizer was at 80 percent and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was at 60 percent.

The latest CDC report doesn't specify what makes the Moderna vaccine more effective than its counterparts, though it has been reported that one possibility is that its doses are three times larger and the interval between the two shots is longer at four weeks as opposed to three.

It has been reported that researchers found that the longer intervals between shots, possibly even beyond four weeks, could be an advantage in developing immunity against the virus.

Federal and local health officials continue to push Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which has proven to be effective in preventing severe illness or hospitalizations for those who contract the virus.

“The bottom line is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said in her latest White House COVID-19 briefing. “Vaccination works and will protect us from the severe complications of COVID-19.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.