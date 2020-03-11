Coronavirus Concerns Postpone Bergen's Roches, Hoboken's Bongos At Montclair's Outpost

Two native North Jersey musical legends had their upcoming back-to-back shows at the popular Outpost in the Burbs in Montclair postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Park Ridge’s Suzzy Roche and her daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche are having their March 19 show rescheduled.

So are the Bongos, the most popular band to come out of Hoboken’s thriving alternative scene.

Outpost organizers said they’re working with the Bongos to reschedule their March 20 and the Roches to move theirs (the same goes for Alex Cuba, a Cuban-Canadian singer-songwriter who’d been booked for April 4).

“While this was a difficult decision to make, we feel it is the correct one,” they said in an Wednesday email to members.

The Outpost, which began in 1987, provides a unique space – the First Congregational Church of Montclair’s neo-gothic cathedral, on 40 S Fullerton Ave – for audiences of no more than 750 attendees at a time to hear internationally known artists.

Volunteers donate their time to programs affiliated with Habitat for Humanity, Toys for Tots, the Human Needs Food Pantry of Montclair and more.

Their soup kitchen in East Orange feeds up to 75 people twice a month.

“Tickets already purchased can be used for rescheduled dates, or refunds will be issued as requested,” the Outpost’s directors wrote Wednesday. “We appreciate your understanding and support and we hope to see all of you in the near future.”

