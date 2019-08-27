Contact Us
Breaking News: Clifton Police Nab Drivers In Separate Vehicle Thefts Out Of Nutley, Paterson
Commuter's Trip From Jersey City To Brooklyn Takes 15 Minutes -- By Jet Ski

Photo Credit: ABC/Screen grab

A Jersey City man may have devised the ultimate commuting hack: traveling by jet ski.

David Pike told WABC's "Good Morning America" that he used to take the PATH, the bus and the subway to get to his job in Brooklyn, a 90-minute slog one way.

During these commutes, Pike realized that the distance as the crow flies -- or as the fish swims -- between his job at New York Trolley and his Jersey City home was relatively short. Then one day he had a eureka moment.

"I went on eBay and bought a jet ski -- and now it takes me 15 minutes, I just cut straight across the harbor," he said on GMA. He parks his vehicle at a kayak dock in Brooklyn.

When the weather gets cold, Pike said he's not going to abandon the water.

"That's when I'm gonna start swimming. Actually I have a wet suit, so I'm planning to go through November."

