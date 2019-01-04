Community Rallies To Aid Family Of Norwood 3rd Grader, Mom In Horrific Harrington Park Crash

The community is rallying around a Norwood third grader and her mother after they were involved in a horrific head-on crash in Harrington Park earlier this week.

A GoFundMe account was established to help the three younger siblings of 8-year-old Glori Lee, who suffered bleeding on the brain and severe spinal injuries in Wednesday morning's crash.

Glori and her mother, Sarah, both remained in critical condition at Hackensack University Medical Center.

"It’s a long road ahead and they need there[sic] mother and sister home," the campaign says. "No donation is too small."

Sarah Lee, 34, was driving a 2016 Honda Odyssey that for some reason crossed the double-yellow line on Old Hook Road and struck a westbound 2016 Toyota Highlander head on just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

A 74-year-old Englewood man who was driving the other vehicle was injured but not as severely, authorities said.

Glori was flown to Hackensack University Medical Center aboard AirMed One.

