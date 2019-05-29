Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Community Rallies For Wife, Kids After Lodi Dad's Sudden Death

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Paul Mulawka with wife, Heather, and kids, Chase, 6, and Avery, 2.
Paul Mulawka with wife, Heather, and kids, Chase, 6, and Avery, 2. Photo Credit: Paul Mulawka Facebook

Paul Mulawka, 34 of Lodi died unexpectedly on Wednesday, prompting an outpouring of support for his family.

More than $2,500 had been raised that evening on a GoFundMe to aid Mulawka's wife, Heather, and children, Chase, 6, and Avery, 2.

"While financial assistance can’t replace the love of a husband or a father, the realities of life continue for Heather," said the campaign founder, Joseph Minetto.

"Whatever modest financial relief we can offer will help immeasurably."

Check back for arrangements.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.