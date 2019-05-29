Community Rallies For Wife, Kids After Lodi Dad's Sudden Death

Paul Mulawka, 34 of Lodi died unexpectedly on Wednesday, prompting an outpouring of support for his family.

More than $2,500 had been raised that evening on a GoFundMe to aid Mulawka's wife, Heather, and children, Chase, 6, and Avery, 2.

"While financial assistance can’t replace the love of a husband or a father, the realities of life continue for Heather," said the campaign founder, Joseph Minetto.

"Whatever modest financial relief we can offer will help immeasurably."

Check back for arrangements.

