Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEE ANYTHING? Masked Armed Bandit Robs Dunkin' Donuts In Paramus, Ramsey Minutes Apart
Lifestyle

Community Rallies For Sussex County Mom Fighting Breast Cancer

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
The Keilings.
The Keilings. Photo Credit: Ashley Keiling

Ashley Keiling of Newton is facing two types of chemotherapy. A double mastectomy.

And on top of that, life's normal stressors.

A wife and mother, Ashley was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma HER2+ this summer and will be out of work while she fights.

More than $23,000 had been raised as of Sept. 4 on a GoFundMe launched by Steph Logan.

Prayers, words of encouragement and donations poured in from loved ones and strangers alike.

Prayers poured in for Ashley.

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.