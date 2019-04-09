Community Rallies For Sussex County Mom Fighting Breast Cancer

Ashley Keiling of Newton is facing two types of chemotherapy. A double mastectomy.

And on top of that, life's normal stressors.

A wife and mother, Ashley was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma HER2+ this summer and will be out of work while she fights.

More than $23,000 had been raised as of Sept. 4 on a GoFundMe launched by Steph Logan.

Prayers, words of encouragement and donations poured in from loved ones and strangers alike.

Prayers poured in for Ashley.

Click here to donate.

