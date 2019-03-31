Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Lifestyle

Community Rallies For Ringwood Family After Dad's Sudden Death

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Mark is survived by his three children, Rebecca, Matthew and Stephen, and his wife, Veronica.
Mark is survived by his three children, Rebecca, Matthew and Stephen, and his wife, Veronica. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

The community is coming together to aid three Ringwood siblings and their mother whose father and husband died suddenly.

More than $2,200 had been raised as of Saturday on a GoFundMe in memory of Mark Pierce, who passed away on March 27. He was 51 years old.

Mark is survived by his wife, Veronica, and three children, Rebecca, Matthew and Stephen, the page says.

"Mark was an extremely dedicated father, loving husband, and a great friend," the campaign says. "Anyone who knew Mark knows how passionate, intelligent and easygoing he was."

All funds will go toward the family for costs associated with the funeral and new adjustments.

Click here for service information.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.