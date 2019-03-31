Community Rallies For Ringwood Family After Dad's Sudden Death

The community is coming together to aid three Ringwood siblings and their mother whose father and husband died suddenly.

More than $2,200 had been raised as of Saturday on a GoFundMe in memory of Mark Pierce, who passed away on March 27. He was 51 years old.

Mark is survived by his wife, Veronica, and three children, Rebecca, Matthew and Stephen, the page says.

"Mark was an extremely dedicated father, loving husband, and a great friend," the campaign says. "Anyone who knew Mark knows how passionate, intelligent and easygoing he was."

All funds will go toward the family for costs associated with the funeral and new adjustments.

Click here for service information.

